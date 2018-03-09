Transcript for Woman with baby leads police on high-speed chase

We're getting our first look at video of a wild police chase in Texas the suspect weaving in and out of traffic you see there at 100 miles per hour with her baby in that SUV. Police evenly down spike strips in the road but that didn't stop eventually rammed into the back of that truck like you see. Actress she gets out watch this ask her baby in the car seat and started running. She then tri tip carjacked another woman who had her own child wicker. Trooper arrived you'll seat just a second bear trooper takes her down she's facing a number of charges including child endangerment. Thankfully amazingly her baby wasn't hurt.

