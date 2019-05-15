Transcript for Woman beaten to death with motorized scooter, police say

63 year old acai and that it Hernandez was a familiar and beloved face in this Long Beach neighborhood. She knew everybody in the neighborhood. We're just so many years and it just felt right somebody would do such a thing. She is watching not far from our house yesterday afternoon when police AM and she did not Mel attacked and killed her. A relative tells us in neighbor watched surveillance video of the brutal assault killing the man beat her with an. We don't know because you can speak English well enough. Exactly what he was trying to ask for I believe she is asking for money or something she didn't understand them. Dennis FitzGerald has known no sign her husband for about forty years at one time they were both his employees but more like family. Over the years say this baby step for us clean house and went to all parties and do everything that this. It go funny account was set up to help her husband to a family member tells us that you did not have children and were married for more than thirty years. She left dinner ready for him before leaving the house yesterday. According always react to how we feels it's just he's just totally devastated. Doesn't know what to do so it's just taken off time now long as it takes to recover. In Long Beach Annabel would Nils ABC seven. Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.