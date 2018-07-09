Transcript for Woman blows off fingers after mistaking stick of dynamite for candle: Report

A woman in Connecticut meeting near fatal mistake when she accidentally leave a quarter stick of dynamite. Officials said the woman was looking for emergency lighting during last night's thunderstorm. When she thought she found candles left in the basement of her home by the previous owner. The thirty year old Lana are actually lit one moments later neighbors. Heard a loud explosion inside the home on Lindley street in Bridgeport woman suffered extreme injuries to her hands. It could have been life threatening sure you know. You know there was a small child dared to even a child Olympic. The device and stood and in new do you mean there's a host of executives could have so. It was just a tragic accident. Second explosive device was also found in the home it was safely detonated and disposed of by state police.

