Transcript for Woman calls 911 on black lawmaker campaigning in her district

And. Best of for the fourth state represented Janelle buying it was looking to meet with voters as she took in the happy valley Independence Day parade. It was all smiles Wednesday but just that people who work she had the police called on her. I you went through this clock in this neighborhood I was on the second to last house and the police came up counseling. Now. Let her not carry locking can't count. Did you not deny it that are happening at bat in England unity in the. Biden is running for a second term in spends up to thirty hours a week going door to door reaching out to likely voters. The woman who called 911 tells Kate to news that she was put off. Because Bynum didn't stop by her house in that raised her suspicions. You know I stick out. Rain as an African American. I am very sensitive to being a jeans. And very sensitive to people. Automatically assuming things about a person without ever having talked to the 91 caller didn't mention by news race at first. In our neck and now. But she didn't give a reason for why she called police on Bynum rather than to say hello order while the state rep whipped awarded to work. By and says she's hyper aware people may be biased against her so she tries to overcome that. So everything to make sure people know that you know someone is coming and I'm not sneaking up on them. Getting 91 called on her while campaigning as a first for Bynum but she says that won't stop her. I live in this neighborhood may feel like I should be able to walk anywhere I want. Without being second yes.

