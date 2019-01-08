Transcript for Woman celebrates 107th birthday in style

Does celebrating I am getting parties immediate. I sent to the direct and no -- bodies sunny miss Luis. That was not an option UC this was an exceptional moment. We're an extraordinary woman as a way high hit this right. All and never got her ears pierced born July 31 1912. It's Luis gene supporting these 107. Birthday. What is the best part of being 100 sat. Not getting married and your sick. You've never been married and now we are we that's a theory that. This petite powerhouse that's Luis in the middle she was born Patton in 1926 moved to the Bronx. Even in her ninety's she went swimming each day it orchard beach. Has traveled the world. I was waking up for the MTA. And 1955. It took three months. And I went to Europe. Fell in love with Italy he spends a lot of time here departures senior center in the Bronx loves dancing and an occasional glass of red line. But 107. And she never imagined she'd lived this long I succumb to the center every day. It was a woman earned it is I think my gun. Huntington no Luis tells me she's never had major surgery she only broke a bone why she felt the secrets or her longevity. Well it's pretty simple. Code. Exercise. If you go state at 11 o'clock don't go 11 o'clock 9 o'clock o'clock that's no good what's terrific theme here with you wish she knew. A happy birthday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.