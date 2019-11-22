Transcript for Woman charged in connection with boyfriend’s suicide appears in court

This morning former Boston College student in young you facing a judge for the first time pleading not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. In her boyfriend suicide. Not guilty. Prosecutors say the 21 year old repeatedly urged Alexander two -- to take his own life texting him thousands of angry profanity filled messages in the months before he jumped off a parking garage ninety minutes before graduation. Do everyone a favor and kill yourself yourself and stupid ass worth the dude you do everybody a fear and go tell yourself honestly. The DA claiming you had complete and total control over to love both mentally and emotionally but use legal team is pushing back. We should be better. Should be finding ways to help young people in these situations instead of prosecute. Releasing other text messages to the Boston Globe earlier this week. In one exchange you allegedly writing I asked you why your location wasn't available are you kidding me or to Le replying. I'm not gonna be anywhere in young this is good bye for ever I love you this is your fault it's mine. Later after it became clear what erred too little was planning to do you allegedly texted stopped. I'm crying please don't leave me like that and if you ever love me stopped. The district attorney's office is declining to comment on those specific tax but in court today said you was with her Tula when he took his own life. And that his girlfriend the defendant before you was present on the roof of the time mr. to a jumped. Today the state agreed with use legal team to set her bail at just 5000 dollars under the conditions he surrender her passport. And not leave the United States for the direction of the case Trevor alt ABC news New York.

