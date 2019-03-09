Transcript for Woman charged with kidnapping says child was sold for $10,000: Police

That's the family of missing two year old and a Lonnie Johnson they're going around to hand out these flyers hoping that someone may have spotted her. And are asking anyone with information come forward. As the search continues. I'm them. And this this is just like a Beijing. Yeah. A bad dream Taj you Walsh says that started when her two year old granddaughter no Lonnie Johnson finished. The bodies accused abductor is in the Allegheny County Jail in a judge says she will have no bail. This is not reality. Right now and then to stranded. Now leaky. Unit duties as best I can. Before being put there a criminal complaint says accused of doctor sure Reid and Nancy claims she was asked by the girl's father to take the girl. Because he quote sold her for 101000 dollars but. That's just a claim and one police have not said is the case yet Walsh says people seem to be spreading the information online as if it was effect. There has been some genuine people that have reached out I've had people donate money so I know those people were out there. It's just so the ones that want to see the drama and cause more issues for this family. That is disturbing. And wall says reward is available the flyers are out if she wants you to take a good long look. Take one more look at this picture. The families hoping that someone will recognize her and they're saying. That the reward is still available to anyone who might have information that would lead to finding the Lonnie Johnson. For more information we'll have more posted on WT AE dot com in the WT mobile app the Munro velcro Saudia Pittsburgh's action news for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.