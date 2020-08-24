Woman declared dead found alive at funeral home

Officials say paramedics attempted to revive the young woman for 30 minutes before pronouncing her dead, but staff at a funeral home later discovered that she was still breathing.
1:38 | 08/24/20

Video Transcript
