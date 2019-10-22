Transcript for Woman delivers baby during tornado

And thousands of people are still without power after three tornadoes tore through north Texas a total of nine twisters touched down across the south since Sunday night. At least four deaths are blamed on the storms in Oklahoma and Arkansas the damage in Dallas was especially severe with many homes and businesses destroyed. Two schools in the city are complete loss as and a third suffered major destruction. Other schools will be closed because of the nearby damaged meanwhile we got this image overnight and expect it mother. Made it to her birthing center in Dallas suburb which she had her Beatty in the laundry room during the storm. Candles provided the light and thankfully everyone is doing well.

