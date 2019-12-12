Transcript for Woman denied morning-after pill by pharmacist

I'd never in my up nearly forty years of wife had. Use emergency contraception before. Andrea Anderson is they committed mom and licensed Foster parent. But after an intimate night with her longtime love the couple realize that protection they used broke. With five children already they weren't ready for another. The next morning I got up and said you know what we can now roll the dice. Anderson's doctor wrote a prescription for emergency contraception. She called a head to thrifty white pharmacy the only drug store in McGregor to make sure the morning after pill would be available. You have five days to take yet so the clock was ticking. But in this newly filed lawsuit Andersen alleges a pharmacist George but dote refuse to fill it. Based on his beliefs and warned against trying another near bright pharmacy which she contends violates the human rights act. I was at. Eight flabbergasted. I couldn't believe that something like that was happening. Anderson said she went to the CBS an eight can and was denied service again. Eventually a third pharmacy in brain herd gave her the medication she filed the suit and a complaint with the Minnesota board of pharmacy. Very little law in Minnesota that specifically deals. We have whether or not. A pharmacist. Asks to dispense. Be. Oral contraceptive. But border pharmacy director Cody why berg says pharmacists do have. This obligation. Assistant the patient and getting them medication and a different pharmacy. Hopefully is nearby as possible as quickly as possible.

