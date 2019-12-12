-
Now Playing: Woman denied morning-after pill by pharmacist
-
Now Playing: 18-year-old Barnard College student stabbed to death, police say
-
Now Playing: Lance Bass recalls receiving check from Lou Pearlman: 'I knew something was wrong'
-
Now Playing: House Judiciary Committee debates articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ looks back at 2019’s biggest stories and best moments
-
Now Playing: Woman receives double lung transplant and goes on to win tennis gold medal
-
Now Playing: House passes key defense legislation establishing Space Force and paid parental leave
-
Now Playing: $3 million found hidden in pork shoulder barrels: Police
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein inks $47M settlement without admitting wrongdoing
-
Now Playing: Investigation finds star college athletes accused of sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: Arctic blast and snow in the East
-
Now Playing: New developments in shootout that left 6 dead in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Judiciary debates impeachment charges against the president
-
Now Playing: Massive crowd gathers to mourn two victims of Jersey City shooting
-
Now Playing: Jacob Underwood on how Lou Pearlman controlled O-Town: 'It makes working impossible'
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Bob Iger named TIME’s business person of the year
-
Now Playing: Jersey City shootout was a ‘targeted’ attack
-
Now Playing: 'Time' magazine person of the year
-
Now Playing: FAA administrator on the hot seat
-
Now Playing: Blue Origin launches test flight