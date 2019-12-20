Woman dragged by car during alleged purse snatching

Minnesota police say a suspect in a stolen car grabbed a woman’s purse while she was loading her trunk and then dragged her 75 yards.
Transcript for Woman dragged by car during alleged purse snatching
