Transcript for Woman finds raccoon in Christmas tree

Or. Are. I. Patents and my Christmas tree it's 4 in the morning or 50 in the morning here scuffle. You through the doggie door I don't know how it's just not the curtains and Christmas to you. Want to. You're. One. On country. I swear not got any in my glass ornaments hats.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.