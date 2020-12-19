Woman finds raccoon in Christmas tree

The raccoon was chased back outside after causing chaos in the Florida woman’s house.
3:00 | 12/19/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman finds raccoon in Christmas tree
Or. Are. I. Patents and my Christmas tree it's 4 in the morning or 50 in the morning here scuffle. You through the doggie door I don't know how it's just not the curtains and Christmas to you. Want to. You're. One. On country. I swear not got any in my glass ornaments hats.

