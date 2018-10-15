Transcript for Woman fired after blocking black man from entering his apartment building

Please move move. Thank you can. Do you live there. I'm sorry it. He says he'd have it at there. You can fill me best friend was. Into my building up its mind with a you know my way OK Avery unit. This is new. And I come from you know the justices questioned Republican view and he normally please. Yeah please stop touching I'm not touching his was food and not checking and you don't have to keep and you. If you and then OK then you know security that the argument and I and I live here in pocono are related to you're not my current. In our Rick I don't like Actuant here my face okay like the fact that you blocking the work paved. All I'm asking. You questions that I don't need to take that information is Monica minimize its natural ability united owner. The pay rate necessary locked up Heinz history. Yes Marty closed and apply you can. It is highly dramatic you can finally he should keep it is usually anything in the second memo monologue to outlive us. Okay. Do you think he's an activist. Steve no bullet. Scenario all. I am. Yet and I let us know friends. And why you're here. And here. The EU Hendrick nature and. Or use get. No I don't know this. When my house. I. Just phone although it's in my book. Please see my keys and adore. That is so that. The you know when I was here now he does not come denying them that promote religion in the previous superintendent how and is not to my muscles. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.