Woman found dead with 8-foot python around neck

The Reticulated Python was one of 140 snakes that were found inside the Indiana home.
0:17 | 11/01/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman found dead with 8-foot python around neck
A terrifying story from Indiana where police say a woman was killed by a python she was found inside a house or laugh yet. But the eight foot snake wrapped around her neck. No one lived in the house is owned by a local sheriff who stores his snake collection there the victim also reportedly kept her snakes in that house.

