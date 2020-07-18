Transcript for Woman gets hate letter over Black Lives Matter signs

I was a letter. In my mailbox address to me this is the letter doctor Erin Tracy Bradley received in her mailbox. The first line reads as a longtime resident of Stoneham. I would like to let you know hey we consider you. The rest of the sentence finishes would excellence. Doctor Bradley says the letter targets the yard signs she has put up in support of the black lives matter move. Mitt Savvis is somebody's hurting and full of hatred and anger but it's so please tell you. They said it was obviously a horrible thing and there were no list explicit threats except they did say they hope that I left the neighborhood and that they hoped. They said they would see me around town which obviously made me a little uneasy. Bradley says it's going public with the letter she's received hundreds of supportive post on still out of town message boards and more signs for her front lawn. The letter concludes with quote if you are issued in dragging down our community to the level of a black community we ask you to please quietly leave. Our town is better than this or communities better to mess. But imports he racism is still very real and sometimes painful.

