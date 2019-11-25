Transcript for This woman could be responsible for the beer you drink

People assume here in part to end sales are receptions. I think never immediately go to that's what I really want to see changed is that people understand that there are hundreds of jobs and an inquiry. And women formed position on the. This is Lawler sour beer it's eased the whole area was really built around these three amazing fassel's. And these are about a hundred and thirty barrels each. They were formally from a brandy distillery in Italy. I didn't really is women engineers I went to college and my dad he would write several Beers over a local new England and regain its tax neighbors on Christmas you know. So it didn't occur to me that other women didn't change things. Yeah I was nine your first month. Right I mean you didn't set out may be hearing your career ultimately you know I sadly and I still when my parents for this never told me that I can have a career and during. It was very nominated at the time to sit and wasn't I didn't have activities Amy like you love here you should go do this. It clearly was a job was listed. Online instead basically everything in the very except for briefings. I didn't even occur to me that it was different options until I got into the industry and you know for example I just after the show up at Wednesday I mean it's the manager's confidence I was at a Patriot Act and I'm definitely my mnemonic I suspect plans. So this is young so it's not quite as tires but it and smell I think. Now what American really saying there Eaton. So what does Jennifer oversee as a head brewer. For mall pain smashing and boiling and fermenting as he's just added and alcohol gets me and finally conditioning. Where there were beer ages. Uses some of its waste from fermentation and takes on a flavor smooth amateur. Leaving you with a beverage world familiarly. And here we have our new nano the system. This is approximately two and a half Eros and every beer we'll start here. This is not open to the public so. I'm a sort of the inner inner inner sanctum. Every day we have. He's now which ever and collapsed. Touching he and it is Jane what we're tasting eases the quality check united Capra and so we have Anthony sixth. Awesome honor went on every hear this but I'll ethnic and app. People say we must that it now because in ten years and 10:30 in the morning and political science and I'll be right back at. Is located at have a little bit of mail. Yes some of the fear he'll manage your some bloggers hate filled. So this might not and that's that's not so I'd and for the six like the Iraq. Fresh grape flavored. This the is. His sister Karen it he so obvious now. When I was coming Philip who who should get as a manager as a peanuts and don't focus on it he now. Focus on the best mentored for you because it shouldn't be gender race and we talk about why we're stereotype we'll don't stereotype and so my best and enter to actually than men because they recognize that they need to mention a little differently and I think that's what's really. Help me the confidence needed to stay and grow myself am the very.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.