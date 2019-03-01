Transcript for Woman reunites with 911 dispatcher after nearly drowning in muddy ditch

We turn out to the newly released 911 call from a woman trapped inside her car she was driving home on New Year's Eve after celebrating and this is when her car. Flipped over into a muddy ditch check out that picture. And as the water kept rising around her she made one key decision that may have saved her life. What they're getting the car and I can't get out. A desperate call for help my car let that I can't even in the more they didn't cry. Twenty year old Amanda Antonio driving on a Florida highway early New Year's Day. She says another car Carter off causing her to careen into a muddy water filled ditch landing upside down. We have people come and help tank crippled and cook. Yes man who honored couldn't. For more than twenty agonizing minutes the mine when operator kept Antonio call she sat in a shrinking air pocket. With her cell phone battery down to 5%. I thought couldn't cut my park could Clinton. Couldn't connect. It again thank her cool parent. A lot of us like very here and I just liked. Squeezed into where you put your feet in the car because everything else is what it. Increasingly desperate she pulled her location on the Google Maps on her phone. And told the dispatcher she was next to an amphitheater at the state fairgrounds moments later she heard rescuers calling her named. And the media and now days after her rescue Antonio and her family have finally met the 911 operator who helped save her life. Described his hear this. Crazy call and people are definitely watching over us I'm just glad issues an answer that phone can she really kept me com. Without that panic at Ferris and then hearing her play since used O'Connell throughout the whole thing just can't he come. And Antonio says that if rescuers had not arrived that water would almost certainly have been over her head and less than a man.

