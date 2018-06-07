Transcript for Woman shoots alleged carjacker in the head: Police

A woman in Dallas has taken down an alleged carjacker. By shooting him in the heck she says the suspect jumped into her minivan and she was paying for gas her two young sons were in the backseat. So she jumped into the passenger seat pulled a gun out of the glove compartment. And fired a single shot when the that is alleged. Carjacker refused to stop the SUV crashed into a pole the suspects survived and is hospitalized in serious condition the children were not harmed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.