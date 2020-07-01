Woman spends 3 days stuck in clothing donation bin

The 38-year-old woman told police that she was reaching inside the bin when somebody pushed her inside and closed the door causing her to get stuck.
Woman spends 3 days stuck in clothing donation bin

