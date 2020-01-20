Woman struck and killed by 2 cars

A 56-year-old woman who was running across the street to get food for her family has died after being struck in a tragic accident.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman struck and killed by 2 cars
This isn't an absolute tragic events. It to showcase importance not running in the middle of the road on 92 in the dark there's dangers associated with a unfortunately that's what looks like it happens here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

