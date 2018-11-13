Transcript for Woman suffers brain damage after receiving plastic surgery in Mexico, family says

You know she's physically here but not mentally here. On October 30 Laura ivy Lau was set to have a nose job in Qantas but when medical professionals injected anesthesia answer her spine. And went to her brain. Nice home you know we we called. The hospital the director came and saw her and right away say we need to get an ambulance and get her to cost. At all she's been in a bone she she hasn't moved Laura also suffered a heart attack. And now she's brain dead just a glazed look in her eyes at the doctors don't believe she can see yes we cry every single day and I think brain now were. We're just shocked and numb and don't want to believe it's true her fate lies on the shoulders of her family and fiance. Basically the doctors ran more exams here and stay they told us that there's there's really nothing else they can do for her. That's. As a founding we need to decide whether. We want to remove her from life support at their. Giving up hope. Trying to transfer her to facility with more resources in north Texas they're praying for a miracle keeping her love a life. I would have also hugged her harder and told her I loved her we actually got married by god in the hospital room but by the church. I just a matter what happens always want her to. Have a special place in my heart.

