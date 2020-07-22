Transcript for Woman's alleged plot to kill ex-husband

This morning a Michigan woman is now behind bars after police say she used to fictitious website to try to have her ex husband murdered. I'm very surprised that somebody thought the act. This website was me. True where you could use investigators say 51 year old Wendy Wayne contacted renting hit NN dot com and completed a request form. But instead a call back police say the owner of the site called them. Police say Wendy met with an undercover officer and told them she was willing to pay 5000 dollars plus out of state travel expenses to get the job done or her ex husband now live to see you Tuesday. A state trooper posing as they get parent. And it is a conversation. And sugar by eight bronze for troubles. It got to Iraq may now arrested and charged for solicitation to commit murder. Police say the owner of the site claims he's help stop more than 130. Murders. I most certainly think that a light was eight and during a news story on this I'm pretty sure that in this news story gets out. Some other outlets might be saved by the. This isn't the first time something like this has happened. In northern California the owner of a tech web site called renting hit man dot com says they also received many requests to have people killed. Kenneth Mona. Thank you Andrea and she actually tried to be very subtle doubt about it she's sad a bad. It's a good game and it is serious Mona if I don't I admit you want there isn't help with an issue and that her ax prop an ex husband was that target. Up her problems. Find me a new co anchor back copy them announced and I like going on. All of this. Believe the 38. Again and I get those man.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.