Jenna Schardt, 25, allowed doctors to livestream her brain surgery on social media as she was awake.
0:37 | 10/29/19

Thousands of people tuned in to watch a live stream of a woman's brain surgery. There Chicago yet she was completely out such an opening statement so imagine you just waking up from a normal day rather she's had she's having brazen bassist. I'm kissing for advice you just saw doctors at a hospital in Texas. Awakened the woman come on light and see if she was under as her skull was opened up and she was just awake during the surgery. Doctors talk viewers through the processes they successfully removed a mass of blood vessels in the brain. Woman says she agreed to live streamer surgery and ordered to educate and inspire others.

