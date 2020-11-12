Now Playing: Woodpecker Literally Finds the Arm of the Law

Now Playing: Pfizer prepares to ship 2.9M COVID-19 vaccine doses across US

Now Playing: FDA panel votes yes to recommend Pfizer vaccine

Now Playing: US braces for difficult season of COVID-19 with vaccines on horizon

Now Playing: How UPS, FedEx are planning to ship COVID-19 vaccines to Americans

Now Playing: Hawaii surfer dies in shark attack

Now Playing: HHS secretary says Pfizer vaccine will be approved

Now Playing: Biden, Harris named Time magazine’s 'Person of the Year'

Now Playing: Republicans in Congress join Trump in trying to overturn election

Now Playing: Controversial execution

Now Playing: Rodney Reed on his alleged relationship with Stacey Stites

Now Playing: Police plant hidden cameras at Stacey Stites’ funeral as part of murder investigation

Now Playing: Influencer with spinal cord injury shares pregnancy journey online

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 10, 2020

Now Playing: Bill Gates on vaccine fight: ‘There's a lot of heroes’ to ending pandemic

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines Thursday: Dec. 10, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Holiday and vaccine deliveries could strain US shipping industry

Now Playing: Vaccine watch: Getting the vaccine to Americans