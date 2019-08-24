Transcript for Co-worker arrested in slaying at college campus

I mean he's always been very friendly Migo was waived until it that's comes in is a very soon as a big surprise. Michael what shocked to find out its next door neighbor is a murder suspect. He's not alone others are despite Huntington Beach cul-de-sac Saidi he only 51 year old Chilean bill pretty Ilyce Chris. Is accused of stabbing a coworker to dash. He's wonderful. He's he's very in love with the church. And. Some of the things that I heard about him just doesn't sound like. Fullerton police say the attack happened in this cal state university Fullerton parking lot Monday morning. Steven Chan a consultant at the school and retired administrator dice here inside his car investigators say she analysts stabbed multiple times. We now know that Boeing she and her coworkers here at cal state Fullerton watching the manhunt unfold. Flurry then let worry she could live across the street from the suspect who was caught on surveillance video taking off from the crime scene. Then let recognized the man's description and get away car her fears confirmed Wednesday night when detectives made an arrest. I just kept hoping that wasn't so. My son and police car and tape.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.