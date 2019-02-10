World War II plane crashes at Connecticut airport, rescue efforts underway

More
The vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of a runway while trying to land, according to the FAA.
0:38 | 10/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for World War II plane crashes at Connecticut airport, rescue efforts underway
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"The vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of a runway while trying to land, according to the FAA.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66005210","title":"World War II plane crashes at Connecticut airport, rescue efforts underway","url":"/US/video/world-war-ii-plane-crashes-connecticut-airport-rescue-66005210"}