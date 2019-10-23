Now Playing: 4-year-old's jaw-dropping drum skills viewed by millions on Facebook

Now Playing: Chicago teachers strike continues

Now Playing: California deputy shot and killed responding to service call: Sheriff

Now Playing: Firefighters rescue puppy that nearly suffocated in car

Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters slams Zuckerberg over political ads

Now Playing: Genetic genealogy solves 1984 Wisconsin cold case

Now Playing: Who’s better, Kyrie or Kemba?

Now Playing: Cameron Douglas opens up about recovery and addiction

Now Playing: Meghan McCain's surprise message from Paul Ryan

Now Playing: World's largest tree house burns to the ground

Now Playing: Chicago mayor delivers budget speech amid teacher strike

Now Playing: Top diplomat's impeachment testimony bombshell

Now Playing: Facebook CEO testifies on cryptocurrency, free expression

Now Playing: Washington wins first game in World Series

Now Playing: Schools limits activities because of lunch debt

Now Playing: Meet the friends who saved for years to buy a home together

Now Playing: 'If all robbers were this dumb, our jobs would be easier,' cop says of would-be thief

Now Playing: Search continues for missing Michigan woman

Now Playing: Father of 5-year-old South Carolina girl says ‘she’s resting well’ in heaven