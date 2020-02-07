Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in New Orleans
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:05","description":"The U.S. Coast Guard veteran who served in World War II marked his birthday with a parade of cars, music and tributes from USCG officials.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71579303","title":"WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in New Orleans","url":"/US/video/wwii-veteran-celebrates-100th-birthday-orleans-71579303"}