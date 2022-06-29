Wyoming's effort to curb its skyrocketing suicide rate

Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the nation. ABC News’ Trevor Ault travels to the state to find out why and how the new 988 mental health crisis line might change that.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live