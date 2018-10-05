Yale responds to alleged racial tension on campus

A Yale dean said the Ivy League university needs to work at becoming "truly inclusive" after a white student called police on a black classmate who had fallen asleep in a dormitory common area.
0:36 | 05/10/18

