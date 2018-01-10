Transcript for 2-year-old boy among 3 dead in Pennsylvania car explosion: Coroner

All we're learning new information in that deadly car explosion in Pennsylvania 66 year old David Hellman 27 on Jake inch lawyer. And his two year old son Jake and show where were killed in the blast happened Saturday night. In Allentown police now say rumors or someone walking by at the time of the explosion are wrong. They are still investigating what happened but say the two men killed knew each other are and we're France. It's a tragic. Incident here with the explosion the three deaths that we have. But as far as the big story the information about somebody walking by the time it just happened to be walking by that's not. Authorities would not say if the blast to it was a result of a bomb may also wouldn't answer questions about whether it was an incident that was drug related.

