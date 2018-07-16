Transcript for 1-year-old boy dies after being left in stifling hot car for over 8 hours

Police radiating very quiet right now about the for upwards of eight hours yeah. We used. Garrett reel of Fernandez a mother herself works as a dental assistant she says it was around 5 PM Friday when she saw the child in the car and. When they do that he now lives and say wow I love happening. And by anyone's mind like from. It was bad news that no parent can prepare themselves for. According to police the mother had arrived at work at 2200 block of north university drive on Friday and left the child in that car all day. When the heart wrenching call came into police hours later they rushed the child in tried to save him but tragically. They were unsuccessful. Members of the police department and fire department conducted CPR life saving efforts. Also medical transport was conducted but regrettably the child passed away.

