Transcript for 2-year-old boy found dead in hot van

There Miami are investigating the death of a two year old boy found in a hours later with temperatures in the nineties authorities were called and autopsy will determine the cause of death. It comes just days after a pair of one year old twins died in the hot car in New York. The father says he forgot they were in the car when he went to work. Time now for a look at your weather for this Tuesday morning. The tropical storm Erica is churning towards Hawaii it's expected to become a hurricane soon and then move south of the Hawaiian Islands on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile an organ 500 homes are now threatened by the so called mile post 97 wildfire. The fire is only 15%. Contained authorities say it was started by an illegal campfire. Well get today's high temperatures ninety's from Boston all the way to Miami seventies from Minneapolis to Chicago 99 Salt Lake City Wendell Ford Phoenix.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.