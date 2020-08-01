Transcript for 3-year-old boy missing after mother found dead in New Mexico

Officers were called to this home in southeastern Roswell around 11:15. This morning you can see. There is yellow crime tape still a line and here they're Ottawa police department says family member found there it's 17 year old relative debt. Inside this home neighbors any left their homes this morning like it was a normal Tuesday. Then came home to see this police cars all belong to history it was shocking when I heard this you know but will when I fumble that there. You know. Nothing like this happens the rubble police department says the woman found dead is the celebrants he'll sign checks in begin AMBER Alert we received this afternoon this for her son three year old OCO Ernesto retail he has brown hair and brown eyes boasts Gil was last seen in this neighborhood on Sunday January 5. So why didn't take two days for police issued the amber color until the deceased woman was discovered. And we responded there it was van following. That investigation. That we learned that she has a three year olds on that was dismissed prior to today. And there had been no missing. Persons report investigators think the little boy is with this Meehan 32 year old Jorge Rico Rivera. There are also police department believes he is driving suvs that looks like this its GMC Yukon there is in mobile command and are on scene along with a handful of police vehicles. The office of the medical investigator is expected to help officers figure out exactly. How the boy's mother die.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.