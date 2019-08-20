Transcript for 9-year-old boy shot dead while sitting in car

Sources tell Eyewitness News fifteen bullets here's the car so there's no telling how many shots were actually. At this intersection Sunday night. Zion person was hit in the head by one of the fifteen bullets he died. His eight year old cousin sitting in the backseat with them was shot in the arm Saigon a Holloway is clutching her cousins science favorite shoes. And I'm I was hearing things. But I don't know what it was shooting he. What I would once I heard another guy's a mom and my back window from my kids on I think I've seen cruising along go goals on the guy. Danielle rag led rushed for nine year old to the hospital but the bullet hit him in the head it was fatal. His. The good. Redwood does not only heartbroken but scared. I'm a little way. Come home alone things go to school. I don't want and it's. A lie she says I it was like a son to her she hadn't even talked her sister yet about the death of the boy. A means. Oh what. Shooting has shocked the triangle Europe's mayor spoke for everyone when he told reporters unspeakable there are no words. That could describe. How terrible some it's the death which police are looking for a Burgundy Honda Accord with tinted windows.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.