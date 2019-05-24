4-year-old boy swept away in flooded creek

More
The boy was playing near Deer Creek in Indiana when, around 6 p.m., a witness saw him struggling in the water before being swept away.
0:34 | 05/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4-year-old boy swept away in flooded creek
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"The boy was playing near Deer Creek in Indiana when, around 6 p.m., a witness saw him struggling in the water before being swept away.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63255494","title":"4-year-old boy swept away in flooded creek ","url":"/US/video/year-boy-swept-flooded-creek-63255494"}