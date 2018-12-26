Transcript for What we know about 8-year-old boy's time in Border Patrol custody before his death

Another child dies while in Border Patrol custody the second this month it's very troubled. This time an eight year old boy on Christmas Eve. According to US officials the boy had been detained for six days alongside his father when he showed signs of potential illness. Officials say father and son were immediately transferred to this nearby hospital in New Mexico. It once when he PM the hospital determined the boy had a temperature of 103. Ninety minutes later they released him back to customs and border custody the prescription for antibiotics. By that evening the boy's condition worsened and he was rushed back to the hospital where he died just before midnight. I reached out to Customs and Border Protection to find out what happens. And what we can do to be helpful to the Stanley. It was just a few weeks ago that the death of Jack clean call McKean sparked outrage the seven year old girl died after crossing the border with her father. Democratic representative Jerry Nadler their next house Judiciary Chairman tweets. Another tragic death and CBB custody just. Reinforces the need for the IG to investigate conditions. It's CBP's short term holding facilities. The US Customs and Border Protection commissioner calls the death tragic this morning on CBS. But he emphasizes their rare. Oh it's been more than a decade since we've had a child. I'll pass away anywhere NS CBP process. He also says his medical staff cannot keep up with the new influx of families coming over the southern border. The CBP says they've taken immediate measures since the boy's dad and have already given the majority of children in custody an additional health screening. Maggie really ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.