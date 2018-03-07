Transcript for 7-year-old calmly calls 911 when baby sister falls into pool

Dylan was outside when she heard the commotion her baby sister was discovered in this pool behind me home on started doing CPR. And Dylan knew what she had to deal. I. Police have released a Thursdays 911 call. You can hear frantic voices in the background but Dylan remains calm. See how do you think he. Older out and all of her color was. Like a blue T engine her lip color was seen it wasn't breathing Adolf and there was just no life to and I knew that. I couldn't when you're down in the backyard to its belly. Knowing any here. I rampant that outs and I just started screaming to Dillon telling Karen cameras aren't having ongoing. So I got her phone it's hard to think that. Pressure. Era all but she was amazing it. I told the phone was inside somewhere I didn't know where I couldn't ink. And I just had to start. Working on May be EB. Dylan's mom learn CPR at a girls' camp as a teenager. Beattie Blake was breathing again by the time help arrived and flown to primary Children's Hospital. Today she's back home and while still shaken there's a reason the family is sharing the story and someone watching sense. I'm feeling crying to get certification. Or to know the steps. It's happened. An outcome like this. I think it'll bring some mean. Looking at far this. That's still. In Saint George Laurie Mathias news four Utah.

