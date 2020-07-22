Transcript for 3-year-old dies, sister in critical condition after found in hot car

Any or physician says it's easy to get distracted these days but says sadly this is an important reminder to look before you lock. Partially day an event like this what happened two you know term on us. Arkansas State Police say 21 year old Carey and Janet told police her children were missing when she look from a nap on Monday three year old lake at the Channing and her fifteen month old sister Olivia were found unconscious on the floor board of their mother's car. Charles by you'll need to get free time at our house faster than adult. So that they don't have the capacity to compensate and do at that temperature era as yourself for her out Lloyd. Lake and was pronounced dead at the hospital while her sister remains in stable yet critical condition. State police say both children are apparent victims of heat but do not know how long they were inside the car. You're our allies how best vehicle will heat up as well. Within the first ten minutes editorial locked the Cartagena twenty degrees on a day were the temperatures Eddie got degrees outside. I'm so lot lot of these things are overlooked. And also the fact that people think that crack in windows. Make a difference. Really doesn't make a difference or slows the vehicle down from heating. Once the investigation is finished the prosecutor will review the case and decide if any criminal charges should be filed. Aside from checking your car when you exit to make sure there's no kids in the back seat after chickens as it's also just as important to make sure your car is locked and nobody is inside war round. Elliott out can't just go to car and it's a bright and in violent Jamie Weiss 49 news.

