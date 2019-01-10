Transcript for 1 year later, father wants to ‘keep the light shining’ on missing daughter

Today. Bush celebrates. Like she would do she goes around right now. I want to keep information out there the homeless here we're told horrible. Every chance to argue every opportunity I. We'll do so acute that lights sent this situation. As Wallace on the situation. This is Chicago here. Home. I'm glad these people came up to date is certainly support. I really do appreciate it. I really didn't know what I'm going to board today. You know she was around us which will be doing haven't apart. All of them argue now that this morning Jordan toward Muslims waged. It will become uninsured that. We talk about list here I come here. Although slowly please promotion board that's all I had.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.