1-year-old girl dies after being left in car seat all day: Police

More
The baby's father "reportedly forgot about the child after dropping off her sibling at daycare," police said.
0:35 | 05/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-year-old girl dies after being left in car seat all day: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55412540,"title":"1-year-old girl dies after being left in car seat all day: Police","duration":"0:35","description":"The baby's father \"reportedly forgot about the child after dropping off her sibling at daycare,\" police said.","url":"/US/video/year-girl-dies-left-car-seat-day-police-55412540","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.