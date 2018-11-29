Transcript for 7-year-old girl fighting for life after being hit by truck in Maryland

Seven year old Skyler sure ego remains hospitalized tonight expected to survive but in rough shape. Hit by a pickup truck after getting off for school bus right in front of her home and Bryant now Charles county. A house in family friend telling us his children were nearly hit two. Couldn't sleep last night. Religious questions about. You know what I am sure I mean they also all. The incident still under investigation but police believe the driver of that pick up. 35 year old woman. Didn't stop on this two lane road even though the bus had its lakers on and stop sign like this one extended. It's a nationwide problem that bus drivers like Jocelyn brown say they see all too often. Every day. And everyday. Those stats are alarming. In a statewide snapshot survey of school bus drivers on one day last spring. A total. Of 3812. Bus stop violations were reported up from 3384. In the year before here along Oliver shop road. That problem nearly costing the little girl. Life. I wolves see them coming and no they're not ones that I push my warned. And so they go back they still announced that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.