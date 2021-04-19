Transcript for 7-year-old girl killed at McDonald’s drive-thru

This morning anger in Chicago after a seven year old girl was shot and killed while sitting in a car at a McDonald's drive through. Javelin Adams died on the way to the hospital she was with her father at the time. When dozens of bullets were fired into the car no arrests have been made police reportedly believe the shooting was gang related. You say can I. Can have big. Back your men. It don't make give them. Adams who spot there was injured in the shooting he's now recovering.

