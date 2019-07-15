Transcript for 3-year-old girl killed in Milwaukee road-rage shooting

A reminder of that silly little girl whose life was cut short. Find right here in front of the history sad symbol and any saint hope is finally start ups and yes. A common quite start on 42 and Townsend. A stark difference from Saturday morning when a mother's painful crying overtook this space. Walkers. Here this. Should. A bit. It was savage. That's when Brooklyn Harris just three years old was shot and killed the welcome it when it's got to the point. Will we can get angry. All for a traffic accident. That we are sorting our kids at a car. We have a three year old did. I want you to be just as angry and upset about this as I. Someone is now intensity but a burning question remains why don't we put away and other community groups who mean then. Homer was wrong with a. After the tears dry and the cameras go way questions still circle if Brooklyn's death. Well mark the end of senseless violence frustrating a city block you thing. What many rate to grow. In Milwaukee your name Mara did Eli send health news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.