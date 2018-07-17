9-year-old girl killed by stray gunfire while in her bedroom: Officials

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department.
I'm here today to speak with you about. 89 year old girl from the city of Bristol. Approximately 12:30 AM on July 70. Prison police department is far responded to amnesty for a report of shots fire. Numerous nine millimeter shell casings were located in the area of what the west side at our mystery. It had not been determined at this time whether this out casings came from one or more firearms at this time. Investigation has revealed that there were subjects congregating in that area and they may have been the intended targets of this game. We have four vehicles that were struck by gunfire. And we have big dumped Jennifer check age nine who was struck by a stray bullet in her bedroom. And the bullet entered through a law.

