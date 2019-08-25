Transcript for 8-year-old girl shot to death at restaurant in St. Louis

Our last evening in the 11100 block of union. Little journey Thompson was shocked at this as she stood in front of her restaurant. With family members awaiting their formal. Journey. Was eight years oh. Although each one of these cases is being actively investigated. There has not been an arrest made in any one. If you arson outreach to cyan and I say who does this. Who shoots in the direction. Other three world who shoots in the direction of the seven girls aren't a world or ten year old. And please. Help the police to solve these crimes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.