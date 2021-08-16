Transcript for 7-year-old killed in Chicago shooting

At this time elect offer my sincere condolences. To family these two precious young girls one of which who lost her life you're the one who was fighting for life at this time at Loyola hospital. To say I am saddened outraged would be an understatement. I can only hope that every resident of the city is angry. Saddened and outraged and as I am at this at this fact. It's too many young people have lost their lives to census bun gun violence in the city Chicago. At this time I like to ask for a community support and helping us solve this crime. I don't look as people out there somewhere that's also thing. That could help us all the strike anybody saw anything can go anonymously to see beauty tip dot com or can contact area five detectives. We ought to families to bring these violent offenders we have no respect for human like to justice. At today's date at 250. 6200 block of west grant. Responding officers arrived found two young victims ages six and seven would multiple gunshot wounds to the but. Responding officers rendered aid. While awaiting a rival Chicago Fire Department. C a work seven year old succumbed to were injuries. And a six year old is fighting for her life at this time. Area by detectives are still on the scene. Interviewing witnesses came missing the area. For anybody saw anything attempting to locate any private video. And recovering any and all evidence on the scene. Because this is still. In the preliminary and it and they early stages of this investigation has not not a lot of information back to release at this time. And again I'm asking members of the public that saw anything please go to CP tip dot com or cannot -- period by detectives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.