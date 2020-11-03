Transcript for 3-year-old left behind by class on field trip

Carter Williams is curious. That three year old taking a break from the camera a long enough for the interview with his mother and even then. He couldn't stay away. Extra and he is the apple Bob Kelsey Williams by her own child the questions keep coming. What I think now I got consumer among wore out my picture of Clinton and blessing you know. What's he crying. Last Friday while on a field trip to the road it with the school Thomson elementary Carter was separated from his head start classmates and left behind by his teacher. H rice. He was a rodeo visitor who founded and connected him with another class from the school the district says. This as his class was already on the bus and heading back to Thompson making it even worse Williams wasn't told about the incident until yesterday. Why didn't you reporting. Well he was back at the school went down then we'd been five million someone else them. A man. Who I don't know the man's name I don't know what the man -- like I'm thankful for him I am. But I don't know who then me. The school principal not Carter's teacher was the one who notified Williams. Today she met with an HI ST parent liaison. The district's statement to ABC thirteen did not answer questions about teacher discipline. It only confirmed the incident and added quotes. The district works diligently to ensure the well being of every child entrusted to our care as the safety to our students is always our top priority. Williams would disagree. We need to be fell careless irresponsible. Nonchalant she doesn't feel comfortable sending part of back to his teacher at Thompson. And doesn't think other parents should either put on probation she can. And educator. For someone to protect children Jessica Willey ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.