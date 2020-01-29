8-year-old's death prompts local rally for judge removal

Thomas Valva’s mother, Justyna Zubko Valva, said she begged a family court judge to remove their children from her ex's custody or they were "going to die."
A rally this morning outside NASA katic court demanding the removal of three judges involved in the case of eight year old Thomas valve off protesters called appellate court system core rock. Thomas' mother says she complained to authorities for years about alleged abuse of Thomas by his father Michael Bubba and his fiancee Angela Paulina. The two who had full custody of Thomas have been charged with murder for leaving the eight U world. In a freezing garage overnight a spokesperson for the court system tells Eyewitness News that no one understands the complexities that led to the decisions made by the judges.

