1 year into the pandemic, working moms are still trying juggle it all

More
“We're kind of all in the same boat -- all stretched way thin,” said working mom Opal Foster.
4:26 | 03/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 year into the pandemic, working moms are still trying juggle it all

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:26","description":"“We're kind of all in the same boat -- all stretched way thin,” said working mom Opal Foster.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76203991","title":"1 year into the pandemic, working moms are still trying juggle it all","url":"/US/video/year-pandemic-working-moms-juggle-76203991"}